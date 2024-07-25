Woman Found Dead Along Arkansas River Identified By Police

A body was recovered near the Arkansas River in Sand Springs on Saturday, police confirmed.

Thursday, July 25th 2024, 11:41 am

By: News On 6


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -

The Sand Springs Police Department has identified the person who was found dead near the Arkansas River in Sand Springs.

According to SSPD, Rebecca N Candia, 29, has been positively identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Canida's body was found by officers along the riverbank on July 20.

Police said that there were no signs of foul play, but the cause of death is still to be determined.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

