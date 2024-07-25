Fantasy Football Season Is Right Around The Corner; Start Prepping Now

Time to start studying for your fantasy football draft. You have about a month of prep time to make sure you are ready to contend in your league.

-

As football season inches closer, it's time for you to start thinking about your fantasy football team.

Looking to avoid the punishment that perhaps comes with finishing last in your league? You have about a month of prep time to make sure you are ready to contend in your league. The end of August and the first week in September is typically when most fantasy football drafts happen. Now is about the time you should be starting to get an idea of what direction you would like to go in your draft.

Prepping also helps you avoid taking too much time for your pick or making poor draft choices. Here are a few items that you need to keep in mind as you get set for another season.

Know the Basics: This sounds silly, but make sure you know the basics to the league. How many roster positions, number of teams, snake draft, auction draft, and how much time you have between picks. You are already ahead of some players by simply knowing this info.

Do Your Research: Understand player rankings, injury reports, and team strategies. This will help you make informed decisions during the draft. Have a good knowledge of ADP or Average Draft Position for the players you would like to add. There are hundreds of resources just a click away. Be informed.

Draft Based on Scoring System: Different leagues have different scoring systems (standard, PPR, etc.). Adjust your strategy based on how points are awarded if it is a weighted scoring system.

Value Over Position: Don’t lock yourself into drafting by position early on. Instead, focus on drafting players who offer the most value relative to their projected points. Try going through a couple of mock drafts to help with this. Your knowledge of players beyond the big names will greatly increase after a few mock drafts.

Consider Depth and Bye Weeks: Avoid having too many players with the same bye week, and ensure you have depth at key positions (especially RB and WR). Try to balance out your team as much as possible with quality players but also players who are consistent performers week to week. Try not to keep too many players at the same position. This will leave you short-handed when it comes to another position. You are going to run into issues with your team. Try and account for injuries and also players scoring at a level you expect. You counter this with balance.

Be Flexible: Adapt your strategy during the draft based on how others are drafting. If RBs are going quickly, you might pivot to another position where value is still high. Don't get caught sticking to a strict draft board. Try not to be loyal to players only on your favorite team.

Target Breakout Players: Look for players who are poised for a breakout season due to changes in team dynamics, coaching, or player performance. Rookies can be promising breakout players, but make sure you are aware of the roster around them and also whether they were drafted as a need or the team has a good history of following through with a plan for the player.

Don’t Overlook the Waiver Wire: Fantasy football success often hinges on how well you manage your team throughout the season, including making smart pickups from the waiver wire. Make sure you are paying attention each week and immediately after your draft is over.

Have Faith: While research is important, don’t be afraid to trust your instincts during the draft. Sometimes a gut feeling about a player’s potential can pay off.