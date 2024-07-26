Outdoor Pics With Tess: 4-Year-Old Lexon With His Many Catches

Friday, July 26th 2024, 10:10 am
4-year-old Lexon Vaughn fishes every single day and these are just a few of his catches.
I'm told he can go into a bait store and give you info on just about anything in there. You can really see from the photos that he knows what he's doing. If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured here, send it to me on social media.
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024
July 26th, 2024