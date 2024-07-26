Outdoor Pics With Tess: 4-Year-Old Lexon With His Many Catches

4-year-old Lexon Vaughn fishes every single day and these are just a few of his catches. You can really see from the photos that he knows what he's doing. If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured here, send it to me on social media.

I'm told he can go into a bait store and give you info on just about anything in there.












