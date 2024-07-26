Patrick Mahomes Responds To Raiders' Kermit The Frog Puppet

On Thursday at the Las Vegas Raiders camp, a fan video made the rounds on social media that has the Chiefs taking notes--Raiders players used a puppet to mock Patrick Mahomes while at camp.

October 27 and November 29 should be a little more interesting this year for one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL.

On Thursday at the Las Vegas Raiders camp, a fan video made the rounds on social media that has the Chiefs taking notes.

"I saw it," Geroge Karlaftis said. "We'll see what happens when we play them."

The video everyone is talking about is of Raiders safety Trey Taylor holding a Kermit the Frog puppet with hair resembling the NFL superstar. Social media has had a long running joke that Patrick Mahomes sounds like that of Kermit the Frog.

The Raiders players did not bring the puppet to practice. The puppet was brought in by a fan in attendance at training camp in Costa Mesa. Taylor and several other players were interacting with fans after practice for the day was over. A fan asked Trey Taylor to hold the puppet while another fan recorded Taylor, also posting the video to social media.

The video quickly spread through NFL circles catching the attention of Kansas City players, including Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s still early in the year,” Mahomes said when asked by reporters today. “Stuff like that happens. It’ll get handled when it gets handled.”

