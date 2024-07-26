'Obviously, I Want To Be Here': Dak Prescott Contract Talk Dominates Cowboys Camp

Dak Prescott is getting set to start the 2024 season in the last year of his contract. He answered questions about his contract situation at Cowboys camp.

Dak Prescott is getting set to start the 2024 season in the last year of his contract. The Cowboys have elected to play the waiting game with Prescott on a new deal that they hope is team-friendly to offset other big contracts they need to sign in the future.

Prescott now sits with 12 quarterbacks averaging more per season than the $40 million deal Dak signed in March 2020. Tua Tagovailoa signed a new deal with the Dolphins today that becomes the 10th largest in NFL history at $212 million with $167 million guaranteed.

Jerry Jones, speaking to the media on Thursday, gave his thoughts on the situation.

“I do not think that this will be his last year with the Cowboys at all,” the Cowboys owner said at training camp in Oxnard, California.

Prescott seemed at ease with the idea that this could be his last season as the starting QB for Dallas.

“Obviously, I want to be here,” Prescott said. “I’m going to say it: I want to be here, but when you look up, all the great quarterbacks I watched played for other teams,” he said.

Prescott holds most of the leverage with his current team as Jerry Jones waits to offer a long-term extension. The Cowboys gave Prescott a no-trade and no-tag clause in his current contract. Most project a new deal for the Cowboys QB in the $60 million per year range.