Cyclist Struck By Vehicle Near 61st & Peoria Hospitalized

A cyclist is seriously injured after police said a car crossing a busy intersection ran into him Friday night.

By: News On 6

-

A cyclist is seriously injured after police said a car crossing a busy intersection ran into him Friday night.

Tulsa Police said it happened just after 10 p.m. near 61st and Peoria.

They said a man riding a bicycle was crossing the street when he had the red light and a car ran into him.

He had serious injuries and officers said the cyclist didn't have any lights, which is incredibly dangerous.

"I just stress at night that bicyclists need to maintain the rules of the road," said Tulsa Police Sgt. RL Brown. "They are treated just like any other vehicle... they need to have a front headlamp, rear brake light or a light to be visible because it's very difficult and they do need to follow the rules of the road."

Police said the driver is cooperating and likely won't be charged with anything.

The cyclist is still in the hospital.