With kids out of school this week you might be looking for some fun ideas to reduce screen time and increase fun. Our Crafty Mom Courtnay Gosnell joined News On 6 with a Salt & Watercolor Fall Painting that can be a lot of fun for kids.

By: News On 6

Your children will love making these and it’s a plus that you can put them around the house as artwork for the holidays.

Supplies Needed:

· Watercolor paint palette

· Water

· Paintbrush

· White glue

· Salt

· Simple coloring page printed on white thick cardstock (recommended) or you can just free draw any design

Instructions:

1. Trace around the image on the coloring page with glue. Try to be steady with your hand and remember, with glue.. less is more.

2. Sprinkle glue with salt as you would with glitter. Gently lift the paper and shake to remove the excess salt. Make sure the glue is fully covered with salt.

3. Dip your paintbrush in water and blend with watercolor to soften. Saturate the paintbrush with watercolor. Then, gently touch the paintbrush to the salt. The color will spread. Be sure to go slow and steady because a little watercolor paint will definitely go a long way. If you use too much paint, it will pool and seep into the cardstock.

4. Let your painting dry completely before displaying or giving it as a gift.