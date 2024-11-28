Where And When To Grab Groceries Or A Meal In Green Country On Thanksgiving

Several grocery stores and local restaurants in Green Country are open with adjusted hours on Thanksgiving, offering last-minute shopping options and Thanksgiving meals for those not cooking at home.

This Thanksgiving, many people are busy getting their meals ready either for lunch or dinner, but you might also realize that you're missing something important for your meal.

While a lot of businesses may be closed on Thanksgiving, there are still a few places open if you need to pick up a last-minute item.

If you're looking for groceries today, Reasor's will have adjusted hours and will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whole Foods will be open today from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sprouts Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some CVS locations will be open today as well, but not all of them. You'll need to look up your CVS location to see if the one closest to you is open.

As for what isn't open today, places like Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, and Target are all closed for Thanksgiving. The same is true for Trader Joe's and Aldi. Most Walgreens will also be closed for Thanksgiving.

If you aren't planning on cooking and would rather go out to eat for Thanksgiving, there are a ton of restaurants that are open for Thanksgiving as well.

A few local spots that Tulsans are going to include the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and the River Spirit Casino Resort, which will be open with all the classics.

Some Green Country residents have also mentioned that they'll be heading out to Little Venice in Sand Springs and the Silver Skillet Family Diner which will have both its regular menu and a Thanksgiving dinner option while others said they'll be heading out to places like IHOP, Cracker Barrel, and Golden Corral.