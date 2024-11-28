Volunteers Deliver Meals And Smiles To Homebound Seniors In Tulsa This Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, over 1,000 homebound seniors in Tulsa received meals and companionship from Meals on Wheels volunteers, highlighting community spirit and connection.

-

More than 1,000 people in the Tulsa area who are unable to leave their homes on Thanksgiving received a special delivery.

Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa provides nutritious meals to homebound seniors weekly, but Thanksgiving is the only day deliveries are organized from a single location.

"This is the only day of the year that we gather everybody into one facility, meet together as a family, and then go out as a family to distribute meals," said Jay Betz, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa.

It was Megan Crocker's second year volunteering and her first time bringing her son Evan.

"I brought Evan along because I thought maybe a little two-year-old smile could help cheer some people up," she said.

The pair had five meals to deliver before heading home for their own Thanksgiving.

"All of my family is local, and I am blessed to have the time in the morning to do this, so why not," Crocker said.

Many of the older adults served by Meals on Wheels spend the holiday alone, so the volunteers are delivering more than just a meal.

"It is that personal contact, that sense of community for people that, in many cases, this may be the only person they see and the only meal they have today," Betz said.

Volunteer Rebekah Allison sees it as a teaching moment for her three kids: Wyatt, Lydia, and Cadence.

"It is just nice to let them see where there are needs and show that even as kids and as a family, we can reach out and help others," she said.

On a day when food brings people together, volunteers learn there is much more to be thankful for.

Meals on Wheels is always in need of volunteers throughout the year. To get signed up visit https://www.mealsonwheelstulsa.org/volunteer.