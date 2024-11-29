$42M Construction Project For I-44, Route 66 Interchange Starts In Dec. 2

A $42 million construction project for a new I-44 and Route 66 interchange begins December 2 in Catoosa, aiming to enhance safety and traffic flow.

A major interstate road project aimed at improving safety and traffic flow will start on Monday near Catoosa.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is constructing a new interchange at the junction of I-44 and Route 66. This project, which has an estimated cost of $42 million, is expected to last until the summer of 2026.

As part of the work, ODOT will straighten a curve in the westbound lanes of I-44 and replace the existing left-hand exit for eastbound Route 66 with a new exit ramp and bridge over the interstate. This upgrade will also provide drivers with direct access to Route 66 via 193rd East Avenue.

ODOT advises motorists that there will be times when lanes will be closed or narrowed during construction. However, they plan to maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction during peak travel times.