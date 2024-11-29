Tulsa Premium Outlets Opens Doors For Location's First-Ever Black Friday

Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks welcomes its first Black Friday with over 75 retailers, exclusive discounts, and special activities for shoppers.

Friday is Black Friday, and shoppers will be heading out to catch all of the deals.

At Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks, stores are preparing for their first Black Friday in the newly constructed mall.

The outlet mall features over 75 retailers, including Columbia Factory Store, Old Navy, Adidas, Nike Factory, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and Fabletics.

Tulsa Premium Outlets spokesperson Eileen Neighbors says shoppers can expect some fantastic discounts.

Before heading out, Neighbors said she recommends visiting the deals page on the Tulsa Premium Outlets website, where you can find specific discounts that may interest you.

Neighbors also said she encourages everyone to come out, because she says they have the best brands and have planned a wonderful experience and environment for shoppers.

"As you know it's our first and we're expecting a really nice crowd and all of our stores are very excited and we've got lots of great activities planned for the day," Neighbors said.

There was a special tote bag giveaway that started at 6 a.m. If you missed the giveaway there will be a live DJ and a 360 photobooth where people can capture memories from their shopping experience starting at 11 this morning.

The Tulsa Premium outlets will close at 9 p.m. on Friday. The outlet will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.