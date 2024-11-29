1 Killed In Delaware Co. Wreck

One person was killed Friday morning in a crash in Delaware County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

By: News 9

One person is dead after a crash Friday morning in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said at around 2:16 a.m., a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Thomas Charles Potts was traveling along Scenic Highway 412 near the town of Leach when the vehicle veered off the roadway to the right.

According to OHP, after veering off the road, the driver attempted to return to the roadway when they overcorrected, crossing the center line and striking a ditch on the left side of the roadway.

OHP said Potts was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead. A passenger inside the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Aaron Cole, was partially ejected from the vehicle and admitted to a hospital.

According to OHP, neither Potts nor Cole were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.