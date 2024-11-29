Biden, Mexican President Push Back On Trump’s Tariff Threats

Trump’s tariff threats have sparked significant resistance from international allies and U.S. leaders, raising concerns about economic and diplomatic fallout.

By: CBS News

President-elect Donald Trump's recent threats to impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China have drawn sharp criticism, including from President Joe Biden and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump’s proposal aims to pressure these countries to address illegal drugs and migration into the U.S.

Biden Criticizes Tariff Proposal

While visiting a Nantucket firehouse on Thanksgiving, President Biden called the proposed tariffs “counterproductive.” Trump announced on social media that he plans to levy a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% tariff on Chinese exports unless the countries take stronger measures to curb drug trafficking and migration.

Mexico’s President Responds

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum challenged Trump’s claim that the two had a productive conversation on Wednesday.

Trump had stated that Sheinbaum agreed to stop migration into the U.S. and effectively close the border.

However, Sheinbaum clarified that Mexico plans to address migration caravans before they reach the U.S. border but rejects closing borders, favoring international cooperation instead.

In a news conference, Sheinbaum said tariffs were not discussed in the call and warned that Mexico might retaliate if Trump enacts the measures.

Canada Eyes Retaliation

Canada is also reportedly considering retaliatory actions should the U.S. implement the proposed tariffs. The country's officials have begun exploring economic countermeasures in response to Trump’s warnings.