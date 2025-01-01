Several New Laws Go Into Effect In Oklahoma On January 1

Wednesday, January 1st 2025, 11:09 am
Several new laws go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, addressing healthcare transparency, voting rights, and support for first responders.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the key legislation:
Under HB 1629, certain convicted felons can now register to vote in Oklahoma. Eligibility requires one of the following conditions:
First responders, including volunteer firefighters and EMTs, will now have access to workers' compensation benefits for mental health conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Previously, benefits were limited to physical injuries. This legislation recognizes the mental health challenges faced by emergency personnel in high-stress environments.
Corinne’s Law, named after Corinne D. Dinges, who passed away in 2021, mandates that health insurance plans cover fertility preservation services for cancer patients.
This includes egg and sperm freezing without requiring pre-authorization and providing critical support to individuals undergoing treatments that may affect their fertility.
