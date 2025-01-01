Several New Laws Go Into Effect In Oklahoma On January 1

Several new laws go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, addressing healthcare transparency, voting rights, and support for first responders.

By: News On 6, News 9

Here’s a breakdown of some of the key legislation:

House Bill 1629: Expanded Voting Rights for Felons

Under HB 1629, certain convicted felons can now register to vote in Oklahoma. Eligibility requires one of the following conditions:

Completion of their sentence, including parole and probation. Sentence reduction to time served. A pardon from the state. Reclassification of their crime from a felony to a misdemeanor. This law aims to provide individuals who have served their time with an opportunity to reintegrate into the civic process.

Senate Bill 1457: Mental Health Workers’ Compensation for First Responders

First responders, including volunteer firefighters and EMTs, will now have access to workers' compensation benefits for mental health conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Previously, benefits were limited to physical injuries. This legislation recognizes the mental health challenges faced by emergency personnel in high-stress environments.

Senate Bill 1334: Corinne’s Law on Fertility Preservation

Corinne’s Law, named after Corinne D. Dinges, who passed away in 2021, mandates that health insurance plans cover fertility preservation services for cancer patients.

This includes egg and sperm freezing without requiring pre-authorization and providing critical support to individuals undergoing treatments that may affect their fertility.