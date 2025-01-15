Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza is confirmed by the US and Qatar

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal to pause the devastating war in the Gaza Strip, the United States and Qatar said Wednesday, raising the possibility of winding down the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies.

By: Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not confirm the deal, saying the final details were still being sorted out.

What to know:

When would the deal take effect? Officials from the U.S. and Qatar said the deal would begin on Sunday. Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that it hoped the final details of the deal would be worked out Wednesday night. What happens to the hostages? Nearly 100 people are still captive inside Gaza, and Israel’s military believes at least a third are dead. The three-phased agreement would begin with the release of 33 women, children, older adults and wounded civilians in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel. Soldiers and other male captives would be released in the second phase. What does the deal mean for the war? The agreement would bring relief to the hard-hit Gaza Strip, where Israel’s offensive has reduced large areas to rubble and displaced around 90% of the population of 2.3 million, many at risk of famine.





Israel’s Netanyahu says the ceasefire is still not complete, hours after US announces a deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the ceasefire agreement with Hamas is not complete and that final details are still being worked out.

Netanyahu has not explicitly said whether he accepts the deal, which was announced hours earlier by Qatar’s prime minister and U.S. President Joe Biden.

In a statement late Wednesday, Netanyahu said he would only issue a formal response “after the final details of the agreement, which are currently being worked on, are completed.”

World leaders react to the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

World leaders are calling the long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas an opportunity for peace and stability in the Mideast.

Here’s a few reactions:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated the hostages who are set to return home and mourned the people killed in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and in captivity. He promised to surge humanitarian aid to war-weary civilians in Gaza. “Our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people — grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state,” he said in a statement. Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, a staunch ally of Israel, said all the remaining hostages and the bodies of those who died must be returned. “This ceasefire opens the door to a permanent end to the war and to the improvement of the poor humanitarian situation in Gaza,” he said. French President Emmanuel Macron wrote that, “The agreement must be respected. The hostages, freed. The Gazans, rescued. A political solution must be found.” Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the deal, saying he hoped it would benefit “our region and all of humanity, and will open the door to lasting peace and stability.” He also paid respect to the Palestinians in Gaza who “courageously defended their land.” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the U.N. is ready to support implementation of the ceasefire deal and scale up delivery of humanitarian aid. “Our priority must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict,” he said.





Hamas hails ceasefire deal as result of Palestinians’ ‘legendary resistance’

The militant group Hamas is hailing its ceasefire with Israel as the result of “the legendary resilience of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip.”

“The agreement is a milestone in the conflict with the enemy, on the path to achieving our people’s goals of liberation and return,” the statement said.

Khalil al-Hayyah, the acting head of Hamas’ political bureau and chief negotiator, said the ceasefire deal represents a “new phase” which will focus on rebuilding Gaza.

“We are able — with God’s help first — and then with the help of our brothers, siblings, loved ones and supporters, to rebuild Gaza again, alleviate the pain, heal the wounds,” he said in a speech shared online by Hamas.

He also congratulated the hundreds of Palestinian prisoners who will be released in the first phase of the deal: “Our heroic prisoners have an appointment with the dawn of freedom.”

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages after more than 15 months of war.

Any deal is expected to pause the fighting and bring hopes for winding down the most deadly and destructive war Israel and Hamas have ever fought, a conflict that has destabilized the Middle East and sparked worldwide protests.

Is the ceasefire in Gaza official?

The plan still needs approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet and then his full Cabinet. Both are dominated by Netanyahu allies and are likely to approve any proposal he presents.

What Will Happen to the hostages in the Israel-Hamas War?

Nearly 100 people are still captive inside Gaza, and Israel’s military believes at least a third are dead. The three-phased agreement would begin with the release of 33 women, children, older adults and wounded civilians in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel. Soldiers and other male captives would be released in the second phase.

