Owasso Tops Jenks 30-27 In 3OT To Earn State Title Berth

Owasso punched its ticket to the state championship in dramatic fashion, edging Jenks 30-27 in a triple-overtime thriller.

By: News On 6

In the fourth quarter, Jenks tied the game at 14-14 when quarterback Owen Jones connected with Semaj Stanford for a 40-yard touchdown. Stanford broke a tackle and sprinted down the sideline to even the score.

Jenks struck first in overtime as Jones scrambled past a defender for a touchdown. Owasso quickly responded when Jayson Moll cut left and scored from two yards out to force another overtime.

After holding Jenks to a field goal in the third overtime, Owasso sealed the win with a walk-off touchdown from Jayden Hall, sending the Rams to the state championship.

Owasso head coach Antonio Graham celebrated the victory and reflected on the milestone.

"This is a special moment for us. To be heading to the state title game in my first year as head coach is incredible," Graham said.

Owasso will now prepare for the state title matchup against either Bixby or Edmond Memorial.