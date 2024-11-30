Crash In Broken Arrow Causes Road Closure, Power Outages

A crash closed the 400 block of West New Orleans Street and knocked down power lines in Broken Arrow Friday evening, police say.

By: News On 6

A crash in Broken Arrow closed the 400 block of West New Orleans Street on Friday, police say.

Broken Arrow Police said the crash involved downed power lines, and PSO is working to restore power. This is near South Elm Place and E. 101st Street.

Authorities said the estimated time for repairs and reopening of the roadway is six hours.

BAPD asks drivers to plan ahead and use alternative routes.

View the PSO Outage Map here.