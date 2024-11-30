Thousands Visit Tulsa For USA BMX Grand Nationals: 'The Sport Has Grown Over Time'

The BMX Grand Nationals have attracted 3,500 riders and almost 15,000 fans to the fairgrounds this week, according to USA BMX.

The east end of the Expo building is the track, with wave after wave of riders competing to narrow down the field for the finals.

“We've grown the sport and grown Tulsa, and shown Tulsa that the Grands is Tulsa, and the sport has just grown over time," said Faith David, the community engagement coordinator for USA BMX.

The Expo building is filled with vendors selling merchandise and servicing bikes. The stands were filled Friday with fans of the sport and family of the riders, including Mike Kaiser, from Canada, who has been in Tulsa for three weeks to watch his son compete in the run-up to the Grand Nationals.

“You have to do your homework, and the kids want to prepare properly, they want to compete, and they know the best competition is here in the United States,” he said.

USA BMX said 80 professional riders are competing, and 20 of them are female, in a sport where young and old compete.

“Three years ago I didn't even know it was a sport, and ever since, I love this sport and hopefully I'll be one of the best one day," said 12-year-old James Hill of Dayton, Ohio.

The event wraps up Sunday night.