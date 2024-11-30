Man Killed In Tulsa Crash Near 31st Street & S. 129th E. Ave.

Tulsa Police are investigating a crash near 31st Street and S. 129th E. Ave. that left a man dead on Friday.

By: News On 6

-

Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead in Tulsa on Friday.

Tulsa Police said it happened Friday afternoon near 31st Street and S. 129th E. Ave.

Officers responded to a two-car crash and said the driver of one of the vehicles was found unconscious.

He was taken to a hospital where medical personnel declared him dead. The two people in the other vehicle had minor injuries.

Police have not identified the victim or said what led to the crash.

Editor's Note: Tulsa Police originally reported this crash happened on Thanksgiving. This story has been correctly updated to Friday.