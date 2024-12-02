ODOT Starts $42 Million Project To Improve I-44, Route 66 Interchange

ODOT is starting a $42 million project Monday to improve safety and traffic flow at the I-44 and Route 66 interchange, with completion expected by summer 2026.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is set to begin a major construction project Monday at the busy I-44 and Route 66 interchange.

The $42 million project aims to improve safety and traffic flow in the area.

Plans include straightening the curve on westbound I-44 between the interchange at the turnpikes and 193rd East Avenue.

Another key feature is relocating the eastbound I-44 exit to Route 66 to the right side of the interstate, along with adding a new flyover ramp to connect drivers to Route 66 more efficiently.

Additionally, the project will provide direct access to Route 66 via 193rd East Avenue.

Drivers can expect lane closures and narrowed lanes on both eastbound and westbound I-44 and Route 66 starting the week of Dec. 2. However, ODOT says two lanes of traffic will remain open during peak travel times.

The construction is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2026, coinciding with the Route 66 Centennial celebrations.