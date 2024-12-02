Nate Bargatze Announces 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour, Including Tulsa, OKC Stops

Comedian Nate Bargatze has revealed his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour, featuring 66 dates, including stops in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

By: News On 6

Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze has announced his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour on Monday, which will feature 66 dates across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

The tour will showcase all-new material and will stop at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. through www.bokcenter.com. Bargatze will also perform at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Dubbed “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic and named “One of the Funniest People” by CBS Mornings, Bargatze has become one of the most popular comedians in the world. A recent Pollstar report lists him as the top-earning comedian globally and ranks him 12th in overall live tour ticket sales.

Bargatze is known for his clean and relatable comedy, Bargatze has made 13 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—more than any other comedian—and has also appeared on Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

For more information and a full list of tour dates, visit www.natebargatze.com.