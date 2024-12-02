DVIS Shares Services In Response To Recent Domestic Violence In Green Country

After two domestic violence incidents over the weekend in Green Country, advocates want victims to know there is always help available.

-

After two domestic violence incidents over the weekend in Green Country, advocates want victims to know there is always help available.

A man armed with a machete was shot and killed by Broken Arrow police during a domestic disturbance on Friday.

Lighthorse Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Coweta after their three children came home from church and found their parents dead from gunshot wounds in a bathroom on Sunday.

Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) said it helps thousands of people in our area each year, but they feel many people still don't know help is available.

"It's heartbreaking. I mean we're here and want people to know about us and yet there are people who don't,” DVIS CEO Tracey Lyall said while these situations happened around the Thanksgiving holiday, domestic violence happens year-round.

"We used to talk in terms of seasons and you know, highs and lows and peaks but really, what we've noticed over the last several years is just a steady stream of folks who need our help,” Lyall said.

That help includes someone answering the phone 24/7, counseling for everyone involved, an emergency shelter and more.

"We also have apartments that are transitional housing so families can live in our housing for up to two years, essentially rent-free,” Lyall said.

DVIS points to statistics that remain consistent year after year: Oklahoma ranks No. 2 in the nation for the highest number of domestic violence incidents.

Last year, Tulsa County had more than 7,000 domestic abuse incidents, the highest in the state.

"Certainly we have our work cut out for us, and we'll be here to meet people's needs and help through any kind of crisis that we can,” Lyall said.

The DVIS helpline number is (918) 743-5763.

You can also text the word "HELP" or "SAFE" from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. to the number 207-777.

DVIS stresses that you do not need to be in a dire situation to call or text.

OU Tulsa said in a press release that when it comes to suicides, the death rate is lower in December, then increases after New Year's Day and into the spring. Experts said family gatherings and traditions around the winter holidays are good for mental health.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the national mental health crisis hotline at 988.