'I Want It For All Our Players, But Especially Our Seniors:' Lincoln Christian Looks Ahead To 3A State Title Game

The Bulldogs will be going for the fourth state title in school history, and second in a row.

By: Scott Pfeil

For the fifth time in six years, the Lincoln Christian Bulldogs will be playing in a state title game. For head coach Jerry Ricke, the message to his team this week is a simple one: enjoy the moment.

"You only get to do this one time as a senior class, so we try and make it special for them," says Ricke.

Lincoln Christian is riding a 27-game winning streak and is coming off a 28-point win over Heritage Hall in the 3A semifinals. The Bulldogs are just days away from what could be an undefeated season and a gold ball. But coach Ricke and his coaching staff are treating this championship week the same as every other week.

"Our kids know exactly what to expect and I think they appreciate the consistency of what we're doing. And we keep it pretty normal."

Senior linebacker Mason Torres adds, "We do approach it as business as usual, but for us players, we're more amped up than we have been."

For this senior class, this state title game is one final chance to stamp a lasting mark on their legacy.

"I want it for all the players but especially the seniors. To me, it's icing on the cake but for the players, it's a moment they'll get to cherish for the rest of their lives," says Ricke.

To get that gold ball, they'll face a Sulphur team they've seen in the playoffs two of the last three years. The Bulldogs are 12-1 on the season, with their only loss coming in double overtime to Washington, who is playing for the AA-1 state title.

"We know we're going to have our hands full. It's a state championship game, that's the way it should be," says Ricke. "They're a team that believes in what they're doing. They believe in their culture just the same. So I think it's going to be a really good football game."

Kickoff for the 3A state title game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at UCO in Edmond.



