Tulsa Public Schools Enrollment Begins Jan. 11: Here's What You Need To Know

As we reach the mid-point of the current school year, Tulsa Public Schools wants families to start thinking about the next school year.

Enrollment opens on January 11th.

For Current or Returning Students

1) Find a school. TPS has a search engine here that shows you schools near your home.

2) Get your documents. Basically, this is stuff to prove you live where you say you live and that you're the guardian of the child you're registering. You'll need something like a utility bill, mortgage or lease plus an ID like your driver's license or passport. Here's a full list of documents.

3) Apply starting January 11th!

4) Wait for an email from TPS once the district has sorted out your kid's enrollment.

For New Students At TPS

If you moved into the district or have kids entering school for the first time, this is you!

1) Find a school. TPS has a search engine here that shows you schools near your home.

2) Get your documents. Basically, this is stuff to prove you live where you say you live and that you're the guardian of the child you're registering. You'll need something like a utility bill, mortgage or lease plus an ID like your driver's license or passport. Students new to the district also need to prove they've been immunized. You'll also have to provide your birth certificate to the district. Here's a full list of documents.

3) Apply starting January 11th!

4) Wait for an email from TPS once the district has sorted out your kid's enrollment.

More Questions?

TPS is holding a series of info sessions.

December 5

Dream Center West

6-7:30pm

4122 W 55th Pl.

December 9

New Jerusalem Baptist Church

6-7:30pm

3427 N Birmingham Ave.

December 10

Tulsa Tech Lemley Campus

6-7:30 pm

3420 S Memorial Dr.

