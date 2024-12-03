Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On 91st Street In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning.

By: News On 6

A man died early Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on 91st Street, Tulsa police said.

Officers said the crash happened shortly after midnight between Garnett Road and U.S. Highway 169. The motorcyclist reportedly struck the back of the truck.

Several people inside the pickup truck attempted to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.