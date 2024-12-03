Pop-Up Downtown Brings Local Talent To Historic Tulsa Building

The "Pop-Up Downtown" program has returned to Tulsa, featuring short-term storefronts like The Painted Moth, which showcases Oklahoma-made products and creative workshops in the historic Philtower Building.

A program that gives entrepreneurs a place to test their products in downtown Tulsa is back for the holiday season.

The Painted Moth is located at Fifth Street and Boston Avenue, in the corner of the historic Philtower Building. It's one of four businesses participating in this year’s “Pop-Up Downtown” program.

The program, run by the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, offers entrepreneurs affordable short-term leases in ground-floor retail spaces.

Katy Casillas-Gray, co-owner of The Painted Moth, said her business has been running for two years, but this is the first time she’s had a physical storefront.

The Painted Moth showcases products from Oklahoma creators, including skincare items, candles, pottery, jewelry, art, and furniture.

The boutique also offers classes in pottery, painting, and sourdough bread making. Casillas-Gray said she believes her shop gives customers a welcoming space to shop locally.

“We have art from floor to ceiling," Casillas-Gray said. "We want the space to be as soon as you walk in just kind of a breath of fresh air and just inspire you to be creative and to see all the local talent that is here."

The Painted Moth’s pop-up shop will be open until Jan. 31.

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership said that since launching in 2022, “Pop-Up Downtown” has helped participating businesses generate nearly $50,000 in sales during the program.