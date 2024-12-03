OU Athletics Navigates Changes In College Sports By Hiring Former AT&T CEO

Randall Stephenson, former CEO of AT&T and a longtime supporter and alumnus of OU, to serve as an Executive Advisor

By: OU Athletics

The University of Oklahoma Athletics is positioning itself at the forefront of the rapidly evolving landscape of college sports, with a particular focus on the professionalization of football. As part of this transformation, OU is preparing for significant financial commitments and strategic changes to remain competitive, especially as the university prepares for its upcoming move to the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

In response to the ongoing changes in collegiate athletics, the university announced that it will allocate approximately $20.5 million annually to student-athletes as part of the preliminary settlement in the House vs. NCAA class action lawsuit. The settlement requires the university to share a portion of its revenues with student-athletes, marking a major shift in the financial model of college sports. Despite this, OU Athletics emphasized its commitment to remaining economically self-sustaining, ensuring that no student or public dollars contribute to its operations.

The settlement, once finalized, will also eliminate limits on athletic scholarships and set roster sizes for each sport, increasing the financial aid available to student-athletes. The move will help the university meet the backpay financial damages required under the settlement, ensuring that OU can continue to offer substantial support to its athletes.

As OU transitions to the SEC, considered the most competitive conference in college athletics, the university is also focused on enhancing its financial strategies. SEC membership strengthens OU’s position both financially and competitively, providing a broader platform for student-athletes and a larger stage for the university to tell its story. The athletics department plans to invest in new models to increase revenues, including exploring additional revenue-generation opportunities and strengthening its relationships with donors and supporters.

To guide these efforts, OU Athletics has enlisted Randall Stephenson, former CEO of AT&T and a longtime supporter and alumnus of OU, to serve as an Executive Advisor. Stephenson, who led AT&T through major disruptions in industries like sports media and sponsorships, will help OU Athletics restructure its budget and develop a football program with professional elements, including a more expansive General Manager function and a dynamic talent acquisition strategy.

Stephenson’s experience in navigating large-scale change, particularly in sports programming and media rights, positions him as a key advisor as OU Athletics adapts to the evolving college sports landscape. His leadership in pioneering new approaches to sports sponsorships and media coverage will help guide OU as it competes at the highest levels.

Despite these exciting developments, challenges remain. OU acknowledges ongoing issues such as the complexities of the transfer portal system and other legal questions that have yet to be fully resolved. However, the university is confident in its ability to meet these challenges head-on and maintain its championship-caliber programs.

OU Athletics is committed to providing its student-athletes with a world-class education, exciting athletic opportunities, and a competitive environment that prepares them for success both on and off the field. With the support of passionate donors and alumni, OU aims to continue its tradition of excellence in athletics for years to come.