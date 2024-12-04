Owasso Rams Prepare For Clash With Bixby Spartans For Class 6A-1 State Championship At UCO

The game will be played on Friday, December 6th at 7:00 p.m. in Edmond at UCO's Chad Richison Stadium.

The Owasso Rams are 12-0 for the first time since 2019 under first-year head coach Antonio Graham.

Graham talked on all things prep work for the week with Bixby on the agenda, the run game that fuels this explosive offense and overall, what it would mean to bring another title to Owasso.

Graham said, "We like to lean heavily on our o-line. They have the most experience on this team and anytime you can lean on the big guys you tend to be successful."

Owasso averages 232 yards on the ground per game and used that to their advantage in the playoffs.

"It's also very important in this time of the season and in the playoffs to go on that championship run and able to run the football and be able to protect. If you have success with those things you have success running the football and protecting the quarterback.

The Rams won a triple overtime thriller last Friday over Jenks in the state semifinal, 30-27.

Graham added, "The biggest thing I told them was don't go off the field this week saying I wish I would've. When you turn 30 years old don't say you wish you would've done this differently. You don't get these chances often."

