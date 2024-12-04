Lori Fullbright: Protecting Your Packages And Mail This Holiday Season

With the holiday season in full swing, porch pirates and mail thieves are out in force. News On 6's Lori Fulbright has some important tips to keep your deliveries and mail safe.

Beware Of Porch Pirates

"A lot of people ordering packages this time of year. So let's talk about those porch pirates," Fulbright said. "Some of them even follow around the UPS truck or the FedEx truck, and that's how fast they strike."

Fulbright advises against relying on the assumption that packages will be safe if left on the porch for a few hours.

Instead, have packages delivered to work, a trusted family member or neighbor, or use in-store pickup.

"It's really better if you can have those packages sent to work, send them to a family member you know is home, or a trusted neighbor that you know is going to be home," Fulbright said.

Secure Your Mail

Fulbright also warns against the dangers of mailing bills through your mailbox with the red flag up.

"Basically, that red flag means, come steal me. Don't clip it to your mailbox on your front porch. Don't even, anymore, put it in a blue post office box in the street," Fulbright said.

Instead, go to the post office.

"The safest way to mail your bills is to walk into a post office and put it in there," she said.

Protect Your Gifts

When it comes to mailing gifts, be extra cautious.

"If you are really careful, you can make sure that you keep those gifts safe," she said.

This includes protecting gift cards and money sent through the mail to prevent theft.

Those are a few ways you can help ensure your packages and mail remain safe this holiday season.