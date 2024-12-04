Rogers County Kicks Off Annual 'Share The Spirit' Drive To Help Families In Need

Rogers County's 'Share the Spirit' drive aims to support 800 families this holiday season, responding to increased demand through community efforts.

Rogers County’s Share the Spirit food drive is officially underway, bringing hope and holiday cheer to local families in need this Christmas.

The annual initiative, which has supported hundreds of families for years, aims to provide meals for those struggling with the high cost of living and other hardships.

This year, county leaders expect an even greater demand for assistance. Rogers County Commissioner Dan DeLozier shared his concerns, noting that due to the rising costs of food and the ongoing recovery from the spring tornado, more families may need a helping hand this holiday season.

In 2023, over 700 families received meals through the drive, but DeLozier is optimistic that this year’s goal of serving 800 families will be met.

“It costs a lot of money to do this, but the reason it's so important to me is because there are so many people that need the extra help,” said DeLozier. “That’s what we try to do — continue this program for many more years to come.”

The Share the Spirit drive is currently in the early stages, with donation boxes not yet filled. However, local schools such as Roosa Elementary and Northeast Tech have already begun collecting canned goods and other donations for the cause. DeLozier expressed hope that even more schools and local communities would step up to help make the drive a success.

“We might get to the point where we put out a little bit of a challenge with them so we can get other schools to get involved around the county along with some of the cities,” DeLozier added. “If the towns could get to helping us a lot more, it would make this a whole lot easier.”

For those looking to contribute, Rogers County will also hold a canned food drive during its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 7. This is a great opportunity for the community to donate and support their neighbors in need.

How You Can Help:

Register for a food box if you or someone you know could use assistance this Christmas. Donate canned goods or other non-perishable items at collection sites across the county. Attend the Christmas parade on December 7th to donate in person.

To register for a meal box or to make a donation, visit the Share the Spirit website for more information on how you can get involved.