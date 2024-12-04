Gatesway Foundation Raises $7 Million For Housing Upgrades And Community Integration

Gatesway Foundation has raised over $7 million to improve housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with plans for new cottages, renovations, and a workforce housing development on its campus.

A local nonprofit raised more than $7 million to improve the lives of its clients. Gatesway Foundation has been around for 60 years, and leaders say it was time for some upgrades.

The foundation helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, putting them on a path to independence by providing employment and various living arrangements, including 24-hour care in group and individual homes.

Gatesway CEO Greg Arend says the money raised will support the foundation’s “Setting Standards” capital campaign to improve housing.

“These individuals are some of the most amazing people on this earth and they really deserve lots of tremendous opportunities,” Arend said. "So, we really focus on community integrated solutions where our individuals that we serve our working side-by-side and flourishing side-by-side along with the neurotypical individuals in the community."

Arend says the Setting Standards capital campaign represents a transformative vision for housing within the intellectual and developmental disabilities community, with Gatesway pioneering a comprehensive approach to creating dignified, personalized living environments.

The plan includes four new cottages with eight bedrooms and bathrooms each, as well as renovations of 32 on-campus units.

Saundra Downey has lived at Gatesway for four years and says she’s looking forward to the new social gathering patio and an ADA-accessible exercise park.

“I’m excited. I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” Downey said. “I’ll like the barbecue and s’mores that they’ll have because we’ll be able to grill outside and the games like volleyball and stuff like that.”

Arend says there will also be workforce housing on the campus’s east side to provide apartment homes for those without waivered services, direct care staff, and other essential personnel in the community.

“A number of our housing on campus is dated. It goes back to the early ’70s, and at the time it was really viewed as best in class, but as most things that age, they need to be replaced,” Arend said. "So, what it looks like today—not everyone gets their own bathroom; some definitely share their bathrooms. We learned a lot during COVID about how important it is to segregate."

The campus must finish the new buildings and remodels by June of next year because of certain grant rules. The foundation says the full project is estimated to take three to five years to complete.