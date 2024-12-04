Union Head Football Coach Kirk Fridrich Resigns From Position

Union is searching for a new head football coach for the first time since 2007.

By: News On 6

Kirk Fridrich, the head coach for Union High School's football team, has resigned after 18 years in the position.

Union Public Schools said in a press release that Coach Fridrich will move to an administrative role within the athletics department.

Who is Kirk Fridrich?

He won the 6A state championship for Union in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2016. Union hired him has as head coach in 2007 after previously coaching at Owasso and Stillwater before beginning his coaching career as Union's assistant coach from 1993 to 2001.

“Coach Fridrich has been instrumental in building the Union football program into a 6A1 powerhouse and we are incredibly grateful to him and his family for their contributions and service to our district. We are looking forward to continuing our work together as he transitions into a new role," said Union Superintendent Dr. John Federline.

Fridrich was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches' Association Hall of Fame this year.

“Coach Fridrich has given 18 years of his life to not only building champions on the football field, but growing young men into better sons, brothers, husbands and fathers," said Union Athletic Director Emily Baker. "Coach Fred has not only been an incredible leader to so many coaches and players, but to me as a young athletic director. I do not take for granted the relationship we have had over the last 18 years. I am appreciative of how he did his job with honesty and integrity, making Union football the standard of excellence in high school athletics. The gold balls were always just icing on the cake.”

What awards and recognitions has Coach Fridrich received?

Fridrich has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including:

Tulsa World State Coach of the Year (2011) Tulsa World Metro Coach of the Year (2008) Four-time Oklahoma Region 7 Coach of the Year Eleven-time District Coach of the Year Induction into the Oklahoma Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame (2024)





What's next?

Union said it will begin the search process for a new head football coach immediately. The district joins Broken Arrow in the search for a head football coach for 2025.