Billy Sims Foundation Partnership With OU Club Of Tulsa Creates New Scholarship For Oklahoma Students

Starting in the spring 2025 semester, freshmen and undergraduate transfer students from the region can apply for the scholarship, which supports attendance at OU’s campuses in Norman, Tulsa, or Oklahoma City.

By: News On 6

The Billy Sims Foundation, in partnership with the OU Club of Tulsa, has announced a new scholarship for undergraduate students from northeastern Oklahoma planning to attend the University of Oklahoma.

"Team Billy and I are excited to partner with the University of Oklahoma and the OU Club of Tulsa to support students across Oklahoma,” said Sims. “I am proud that winning the Heisman Trophy so many years ago has allowed me to give back to those trying to thrive."

Billy Sims, a former NFL running back, won the Heisman Trophy in 1978 as a two-time consensus All-American at OU. Following his football career, Sims co-founded Billy Sims BBQ in 2004 in Tulsa, which has since grown into a multi-state restaurant franchise.

The OU Club of Tulsa has long been dedicated to supporting prospective and current OU students from northeastern Oklahoma, annually awarding eight to 10 scholarships totaling more than $45,000.

Julia Courcier, president of the OU Club of Tulsa, emphasized the importance of financial support for students.

"The reality is that some students would never be able to attend OU without the financial assistance provided by scholarships," she said.

This new scholarship offers up to $2,500 in cash and a $2,500 tuition waiver per recipient. The application process is now open, and more details are available at www.oucluboftulsa.com.

Reflecting on his time as a student-athlete at OU, Sims noted the value of scholarships for students who may lack resources.

“I just relate back (to) when I was at Oklahoma. Sometimes I didn’t have certain things available to me because I couldn’t afford it," Sims said.

The scholarship aims to ensure financial barriers don’t hinder students from pursuing their education and dreams at OU.