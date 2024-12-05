2 Killed In Coweta Murder-Suicide Identified By Muscogee Lighthorse Police

Authorities released the names of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Coweta over the weekend.

By: News On 6

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police are releasing the names of two people found dead inside a home near 11th and Highway 51 in Coweta on Dec. 1

What happened in Coweta on Dec. 1?

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police are investigating a murder-suicide involving Jimmy and Jaclyn Maxey, who were found dead inside their Coweta home near Highway 51 and 11th Street. The couple’s three children discovered their parents in the bathroom with gunshot wounds after returning home from church with their grandfather.

How did authorities respond?

The children texted their aunt, who called 911. Coweta Police initially responded to the scene, but the case was later handed over to Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police, as both victims were tribal members.

What do we know about the family?

Neighbors described the Maxey family as quiet and close-knit, with children often seen playing outside. The tragedy has left the neighborhood shaken, as such incidents are rare in this area.

What are officials saying about this incident?

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell emphasized the importance of checking in on friends and neighbors who may be struggling.

"We ask that if you know a neighbor who is in need of help go talk to them and if you don't know what do, have them call 988, it's a good number for them to call," said Chief Bell.

What will happen to the children?

The couple’s three children, two of whom are under 10 years old, are staying with relatives.

Have the names of the victims been released?

Yes, authorities identified the pair as Jimmy and Jaclyn Maxey.

How can people seek help or offer support?

The community is urged to watch for signs of distress in loved ones and to utilize resources like 988 for crisis intervention.