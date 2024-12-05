Gathering Place Achieves Level II Arboretum Accreditation

Gathering Place has earned Level II Arboretum Accreditation, recognizing its diverse botanical collections and making it the first Tulsa location to achieve this distinction.

By: News On 6

Tulsa's Gathering Place has been awarded Level II Accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum, a global initiative recognizing arboreta for their development, capacity, and professionalism.

The park, known for its expansive natural landscape, features 1.2 million plants representing 400 species, more than 6,000 trees, and 16 acres of prairies. Gathering Place also highlights diverse botanical collections, including Japanese flowering cherry trees, conifers, and Japanese maples.

This distinction places Gathering Place among only four locations in Oklahoma to achieve Level II Arboretum Accreditation, the first for a site in Tulsa.

The recognition follows a string of honors for the park, which was recently named USA TODAY’s Best City Park for 2024 and listed among National Geographic’s top 100 unexpected travel destinations.

Gathering Place’s horticulture team spearheaded the effort to meet ArbNet’s rigorous standards, further cementing the park’s reputation as a premier natural and cultural attraction.