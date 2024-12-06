'Don't Ever Take Anything For Granted' Families Honor Loved Ones Killed In Tulsa County During Annual Ceremony

Families in Tulsa County gathered for the annual Trees of Remembrance ceremony, honoring homicide victims by sharing memories and support, emphasizing the importance of cherishing loved ones.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office held its annual Trees of Remembrance ceremony Thursday night to honor loved ones killed in violent crimes.

Families placed ornaments on a Christmas tree and had the chance to connect with other families who have endured similar tragedies.

Some families have been attending the event for two decades. Even after their cases are resolved, they continue to come to ensure the memory of their loved ones stays alive. Several Christmas trees at Chandler Park hold special ornaments adorned with pictures and mementos honoring Tulsa County homicide victims.

Kelly Hamilton’s son, Kaleb Fitzgerald-White, was killed a little more than a year ago. She says she always misses him, but especially during the holidays.

“Christmas was his favorite holiday, and he was definitely the type of kid who knew what he was getting because he had already snuck in or had already shaken the gifts or unwrapped them and wrapped them up again,” said Hamilton.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office says the goal of the Remembrance ceremony is to ensure these families know they aren’t alone during difficult times.

“You may think that there’s nobody else that understands what you’re going through, and in many respects, that is very unique to them,” said District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. “But I want them to see and know that they are cared for.”

Katey McElfresh and her mom attended to honor her father, Leroy, who was killed nearly two years ago in Turley. She says it helps to talk to other families with similar experiences and encourages other families of homicide victims to attend the event.

“It helps coming and doing this, it does,” said McElfresh. “I think everybody should come and do it. Even if you don’t bring an ornament, just come here, and it’s worth coming and doing it. It feels a lot better coming and talking to people who have been through it.”

McElfresh leaves others with this piece of advice:

“Just hug your loved ones tightly,” said McElfresh. “I know everybody says that, I know it’s a very commonly used phrase, but it’s true. It really is true. Don’t ever take anything for granted with them.”

The District Attorney's Office also holds a Remembrance ceremony in the spring, where families are given flowers they can plant in their loved one’s honor.