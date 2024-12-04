Flavor Of Oklahoma: 'Sorta Rican' Brings Puerto Rican Flavors To Broken Arrow

Sorta Rican, a Broken Arrow food truck run by Michelle and John Cairns, serves authentic Puerto Rican cuisine while giving back to the community.

When lunchtime hits, people from across the state flock to this bright yellow food truck, known for serving up authentic flavors of Puerto Rico.

Sorta Rican was the dream of Michelle Cairns and her husband, John. Before launching the food truck a year ago, both worked in corporate jobs.

“We started volunteering at The Demand Project,” Michelle said. “They stole our hearts and gave us the motivation to quit corporate and open a food truck.”

Michelle, who is Puerto Rican, struggled to find the flavors of her heritage in Oklahoma.

“We noticed there’s not Puerto Rican food everywhere, which is why people are driving two hours to eat here,” she said.

The couple named their food truck Sorta Rican, a nod to John’s Irish background.

One of their most popular dishes is pastelillos, which Michelle calls “pockets of heaven.”

“I make these every morning so everybody gets them fresh every day,” she said.

The fried turnovers can be stuffed with a variety of fillings, from meat and cheese to sweet options like Nutella. Once they’re crimped shut and fried to a golden brown, customers often pair them with arroz con gandules, a traditional Puerto Rican rice dish made with pigeon peas.

“Unlike a normal bean, they have double the protein,” Michelle explained.

The rice is packed with flavor, and cooked in sofrito, a seasoning base made from vegetables and spices.

Another favorite is slow-cooked pulled pork, which Michelle says isn’t traditional Puerto Rican but is still a hit with customers.

“It’s slow-cooked every night for at least 13 hours,” she said.

To balance out the savory dishes, Sorta Rican serves fresh piña coladas—without the rum.

“I use no water,” Michelle said. “I freeze the pineapple, so it’s only pineapple and coconut milk.”

The tropical drink is served in a hollowed-out pineapple, offering a refreshing treat.

For a more traditional Puerto Rican beverage, customers can try Malta India, a malt-based drink that’s popular on the island.

Beyond the food, John and Michelle prioritize giving back to the community. They feed homeless individuals and children in need, aiming to make everyone feel loved and welcome.

After a year of operating the food truck, the couple is optimistic about the future.

“It’s equally hard as it is rewarding,” Michelle said. “I’m excited for this next year because this has been a journey already.”

Sorta Rican is located at 4808 E. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, near Kenosha and South 241st East Avenue.