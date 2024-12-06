Oklahoma's Gatorade Football Player Of The Year Is OU Signee Elijah Thomas

Elijah Thomas, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound senior from Checotah, excelled as a wide receiver and free safety, amassing over 2,400 offensive yards. His outstanding performance earned him the title of Oklahoma's Gatorade Player of the Year.

By: News On 6, News 9

Who is Elijah Thomas?

Elijah Thomas is the standout wide receiver from Checotah and a recent OU signee. He has been named the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year for 2024-25

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound senior wide receiver and free safety totaled over 2,400 yards of offense and led the Wildcats (8-5) to the Class 3A semifinals. Thomas posted 72 receptions for 1,803 yards and 26 touchdowns while also rushing for 406 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Special teams were also a positive where he averaged 39 yards per kickoff return. A standout on both sides of the ball, Thomas recorded 82 tackles, four interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Thomas Ranked No. 130 nationally by Rivals.com, he has emerged as one of the top prospects in his class.

What is The Gatorade Player of the Year?

The Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee is an elite group of high school sports evaluators who have extensive experience assessing student-athletes. The committee carefully analyzes all candidates by weighing the three pillars of the program: athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character.

Thomas has maintained a 3.27 GPA in the classroom. At the time of his selection, he had made a verbal commitment to receive athletic aid to play football at the University of Oklahoma next fall.

Thomas has donated countless hours to local youth football camps for the past five years in addition to serving as the mascot at pep rallies in the elementary school. He has also served as a personal mentor for struggling students at the middle school.

Thomas has participated in community trash pickup days as well and has volunteered by cleaning up the stadium after games.