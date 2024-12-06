BBB Expert Warns Shoppers Stay Alert For Scams During Holiday Shopping Season

BBB expert warns shoppers to be cautious of scams during the holiday season, including fake ads, delayed shipment texts, and misleading gift card promotions.

By: News On 6

With the Christmas season in full swing, scammers are ramping up efforts to target holiday shoppers. Experts warn that fake social media ads and lookalike websites are common tactics to steal money and personal information.

Shoppers are advised to avoid clicking on suspicious ads and instead visit official retailer websites directly. Secure websites can be identified by “https” in the URL and a lock icon.

Other prevalent scams include fake text messages about delayed shipments. Keeping track of purchases and delivery schedules can help consumers avoid falling victim to these schemes.

Gift card promotions can also come with hidden terms, such as restrictions on usage or minimum purchase requirements. Consumers are urged to read the fine print before buying.

When shopping online, experts recommend using credit cards rather than debit cards for added protection.