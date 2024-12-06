Ollie Gordon II Declares for 2025 NFL Draft, Ending His Career at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, concluding a successful college career marked by impressive rushing and receiving statistics over three seasons.

By: David Prock, News On 6, News 9

-

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II officially announced Friday that he will forgo his remaining year of college eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gordon took to Instagram on Friday to make the announcement, saying that he is grateful to OSU and the fans and that it's time to take the next step.

"It’s been an amazing run. From day one, I knew I was in the right place. The love, support, and family I’ve gained here will always be a part of me.

I want to thank God for making all of this possible—blessing me with the ability to play the game I love and providing the opportunities that have brought me to this point.

To my family, thank you for your unwavering love and support through every win, loss, and everything in between.

To my coaches and staff, thank you for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself.

To my teammates, y’all are my brothers for life and I’ll forever be grateful for the memories we’ve made together.

And to Cowboy Nation, you’ve made every game and every moment in Stillwater unforgettable, and I’ll always appreciate the support.

Now, it’s time to take the next step in living out my dream. I’m excited to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Thank you, OSU, for everything.

There’s only one Oklahoma, and it ends with STATE!"

Over three seasons with the Cowboys, Gordon showcased his exceptional talent as a dual-threat running back, amassing 2,920 rushing yards on 537 carries (5.4 yards per carry) and scoring 36 rushing touchdowns. He also contributed as a receiver, hauling in 80 receptions for 585 yards and an additional four touchdowns.

Across his college career, Gordon totaled 3,505 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns, cementing his legacy as one of the program's top offensive playmakers. His standout 2023 season included 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, with a 6.1-yard average per carry. While Gordon and the Cowboys did not find that same level of success in 2024, his skill set and work ethic make him a promising prospect for the NFL.