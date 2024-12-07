Jake Tankersley Brings Holiday Cheer To Sand Springs With Hometown Concert

Jake Tankersley returns to Sand Springs for a festive concert on December 7th, featuring a full band, special guests, and family-friendly entertainment to get everyone in the holiday spirit!

By: News On 6

Jake Tankersley, a former contestant on season 26 of The Voice, is returning to his alma mater in Sand Springs, Oklahoma to host a special concert event.

When Is The Jake Tankersley Show In Sand Springs?

On Saturday, December 7th from 6-8 PM, Tankersley will take the stage at the Charles Page High School Auditorium for a night of music and entertainment.

Lineup of Performers

The event will feature a full band performance by Tankersley, as well as an opening set by Austin Dixon. The highlight of the evening will be a "Nashville in the Round" songwriter experience, where Tankersley will be joined by fellow artists Jason Hargrove and Jared Hard for an intimate performance.

Family-Friendly Holiday Celebration

Tankersley is excited to bring this festive event to his hometown, describing it as "an evening of entertainment for the whole family." perfect for getting into the holiday spirit. With the show taking place just before Christmas and the New Year, it promises to be a memorable night for all attendees.

Tickets and Merchandise Available

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early, as Tankersley wants to "pack this thing out" for a high-energy production. In addition to the music, there will be a variety of merchandise available for concertgoers to take home. Find tickets Here

An Unforgettable Night with Jake Tankersley

Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering Tankersley's music for the first time, this hometown concert is sure to be an unforgettable experience.