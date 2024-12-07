Cherokee Nation Approves New Tag Compact With Oklahoma

The Cherokee Nation Council approved a new tag compact on Friday with the state of Oklahoma. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said the nation had to make some concessions to get an agreement.

A new compact between the Cherokee Nation and the State of Oklahoma will extend, and change, the agreement that governs vehicle registrations inside Oklahoma, but outside the Cherokee Reservation.

Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said the compact was the best agreement he could make with the State.

“There's nothing that diminishes our sovereignty in that, but we've got to remember there's two parties in this and so some concessions were necessary for get a ten-year deal that I think was in our best interest.”

Cherokees who live inside the reservation can continue to tag their vehicles with the Nation, as they do now.

Cherokees living outside the reservation have always been considered “at-large” but are still able to register vehicles at Cherokee tag offices.

Beginning in 2028, Cherokees in Counties split by reservation boundaries will also be considered “at-large” for purposes of registration, and able to tag vehicles at either state or tribal tag offices. The registration fees will go to whichever government issues the tag.

“What we were able to do is to secure at-large tags for the next ten years, and that's so critical. Had we not done that, we may have lost at-large tags potentially forever, certainly for the next ten years. That wasn't something we could give up, I felt,” Hoskin said.

The Nation will continue to run its own tag offices, to support registrations for the 143,000 Oklahoma Cherokees living within the reservation. There are 464,000 Cherokees enrolled.

"I appreciate the cooperation of Cherokee leadership to reach an agreement, especially with as it pertains to the ability to collect tolls on our turnpikes," Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said.

The Nation agreed to pay $2 million to settle a claim for unpaid tolls because the Turnpike Authority didn't have Cherokee tag information. The compact ensures the OTA has that information going forward,

The Terms Of The Cherokee Tag Compact With the State of Oklahoma

  1. Cherokee Nation continues to operate its seven tag offices for tribal citizens to purchase Cherokee Nation tags. Cherokee Nation citizens who live outside the Cherokee Nation will have the flexibility to utilize state tag offices or Cherokee Nation tag offices, although they will be subject to payment of fees and taxes provided by the Compact.
  2. Cherokee Nation will share driver information for PlatePay billing and easy accessibility by law enforcement. As part of the compact agreement, the Cherokee Nation will pay a $2 million PlatePay fee over a three-year period and all outstanding toll fees assessed through November 30, 2024, for Cherokee plates will be waived in exchange.
  3. Consistent with the previous compact, Cherokee Nation will continue to upload registration information to OLETS for public safety purposes.
  4. The five counties with portions outside the Cherokee Nation (Tulsa, Wagoner, Rogers, Muskogee, and Mayes counties)—commonly known as the expanded jurisdiction—will move from the previous compact model to the new at-large model. Over the next four years, all at-large vehicles tagged under the previous compact will be exempt from Oklahoma renewal requirements and can continue to register with the Cherokee Nation. Following this period, at-large Cherokee citizens will have the option to renew at a state tag office or at a Cherokee Nation tag office.
  5. Additional funds Oklahoma secures from taxes and fees associated with vehicles principally garaged outside the Cherokee Nation will be expended consistent with Oklahoma law for infrastructure, education, and other public purposes. The Cherokee Nation will continue to receive a remittance from at-large tag sales and related rebates.
  6. The Cherokee Nation will continue to allocate funds each year from the sales of Cherokee Nation car tags for public schools, road improvements, and law enforcement, as more specifically outlined in the compact.
