Cherokee Nation Approves New Tag Compact With Oklahoma

The Cherokee Nation Council approved a new tag compact on Friday with the state of Oklahoma. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said the nation had to make some concessions to get an agreement.

A new compact between the Cherokee Nation and the State of Oklahoma will extend, and change, the agreement that governs vehicle registrations inside Oklahoma, but outside the Cherokee Reservation.

Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said the compact was the best agreement he could make with the State.

“There's nothing that diminishes our sovereignty in that, but we've got to remember there's two parties in this and so some concessions were necessary for get a ten-year deal that I think was in our best interest.”

Cherokees who live inside the reservation can continue to tag their vehicles with the Nation, as they do now.

Cherokees living outside the reservation have always been considered “at-large” but are still able to register vehicles at Cherokee tag offices.

Beginning in 2028, Cherokees in Counties split by reservation boundaries will also be considered “at-large” for purposes of registration, and able to tag vehicles at either state or tribal tag offices. The registration fees will go to whichever government issues the tag.

“What we were able to do is to secure at-large tags for the next ten years, and that's so critical. Had we not done that, we may have lost at-large tags potentially forever, certainly for the next ten years. That wasn't something we could give up, I felt,” Hoskin said.

The Nation will continue to run its own tag offices, to support registrations for the 143,000 Oklahoma Cherokees living within the reservation. There are 464,000 Cherokees enrolled.

"I appreciate the cooperation of Cherokee leadership to reach an agreement, especially with as it pertains to the ability to collect tolls on our turnpikes," Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said.

The Nation agreed to pay $2 million to settle a claim for unpaid tolls because the Turnpike Authority didn't have Cherokee tag information. The compact ensures the OTA has that information going forward,

The Terms Of The Cherokee Tag Compact With the State of Oklahoma