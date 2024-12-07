Bixby Beats Owasso In 6A-I State Championship 43-42; Wins On A 2-Point Conversion

Bixby Spartans clinched the 6A-I State Championship with a thrilling 43-42 overtime win against Owasso Rams.

By: News On 6

The Bixby Spartans pulled off a dramatic 43-42 victory over the undefeated Owasso Rams Friday night, capturing the 6A-I State Championship in an unforgettable showdown.

Owasso came out strong, building an early 14-0 lead in their quest for a title, but Bixby battled back to tie the game 21-21 by halftime. The teams traded touchdowns in a high-octane second half, with regulation ending deadlocked at 35-35.

In overtime, Bixby sealed the win with a gutsy 2-point conversion run by Cooper Parker, outlasting the Rams in a game for the ages. The Spartans’ victory marks another chapter in their storied program, while Owasso narrowly misses out on their first championship since 2019.

Final: Bixby 43, Owasso 42

This is a developing story.