Hundreds In Tulsa Enjoy Free Breakfast Through ‘Give-A-Ham’ Challenge

By: News On 6

Hundreds of people in Tulsa received a free hot breakfast Saturday, due to a large donation of sausage and bacon from Blue and Gold Sausage Company.

The company partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for the event as part of the Oklahoma Pork Council’s annual "Give-a-Ham" challenge, which helps feed those in need.

“As an example, we challenged our local Kiwanis Club to give a ham, and they will pass the challenge along to give,” said Brett Ramsey with Blue and Gold Sausage Co.

The company also encouraged state leaders to join in the effort.

“House Speaker-elect Kyle Hilbert and Senate Pro Tem-elect Lonnie Paxton to give a ham as well,” Ramsey said. “And it’s pointed, it’s on purpose to engage our leadership and put them in a space where they can give and participate as well.”

The "Give-a-Ham" challenge will continue accepting donations until Christmas Eve.