Southern Knocks Off Tulsa 70-66 To Hand The Golden Hurricane Its Third Straight Loss

Tulsa will host UCF at 1 pm on Saturday at the Reynolds Center

By: Scott Pfeil

The TU men's basketball team lost its 3rd straight game on Saturday, losing to Southern 70-66 at the Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane now stands at 4-6 on the season.

Here's a look at the loss by the numbers:

0-6 - Tulsa's record this season when trailing at halftime.

23 - points scored by Keaston Willis against Southern. The 23 points was a game-high and was also his sixth double figure scoring game of the season and 92nd of his career.

84% - Southern's free throw percentage in the victory. The Jaguars shot 21-25 from the free throw line, compared to 16-21 for TU (76.2%).

48 - number of bench points for Southern in the victory. Michael Jacobs scored 19 points off the bench on 7-of-15 shooting to lead the Jaguars to the victory. Tulsa only got 26 points from its bench, 23 of which came from Willis.

11/26 - the date of TU's last win. That was a 63-44 win over Detroit Mercy in Jacksonville, Florida, in the first game of the Jacksonville Classic. Since that victory, the Hurricane has dropped games against Georgia State, OSU and now Southern.

9.3 - the average margin of defeat for TU in those three losses.

12/14- the date of TU's next game. The Golden Hurricane will host former conference foe UCF on Saturday at 1 pm at the Reynolds Center.



