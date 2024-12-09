Man In Pennsylvania Questioned In UnitedHealthcare CEO Death, Police Sources Say

Sources say a man in Pennsylvania is being questioned in connection to the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

By: CBS News

-

A man in Pennsylvania is being questioned in connection to the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, police sources tell CBS News New York.

A source close to the investigation said that a person of interest was being questioned after Pennsylvania authorities took him into custody on an unrelated incident in Altoona.

The person was carrying a firearm similar to the one used in Thompson's murder, the source said.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.