Man In Pennsylvania Questioned In UnitedHealthcare CEO Death, Police Sources Say

Monday, December 9th 2024, 11:06 am
A man in Pennsylvania is being questioned in connection to the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, police sources tell CBS News New York.
A source close to the investigation said that a person of interest was being questioned after Pennsylvania authorities took him into custody on an unrelated incident in Altoona.
The person was carrying a firearm similar to the one used in Thompson's murder, the source said.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
