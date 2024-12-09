Man In Pennsylvania Questioned In UnitedHealthcare CEO Death, Police Sources Say

Sources say a man in Pennsylvania is being questioned in connection to the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Monday, December 9th 2024, 11:06 am

By: CBS News


NEW YORK -

A man in Pennsylvania is being questioned in connection to the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, police sources tell CBS News New York. 

A source close to the investigation said that a person of interest was being questioned after Pennsylvania authorities took him into custody on an unrelated incident in Altoona. 

The person was carrying a firearm similar to the one used in Thompson's murder, the source said. 

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 9th, 2024

October 24th, 2024

September 2nd, 2024

May 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 10th, 2024

December 10th, 2024

December 10th, 2024

December 10th, 2024