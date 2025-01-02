New Orleans Attacker Posted Videos Declaring Support For ISIS Shortly Before Rampage, FBI Says

The investigation into the truck attack on New Orleans' Bourbon Street, which killed at least 14 people and injured dozens more, is ongoing, with the attacker, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, identified as a U.S. military veteran who had posted support for ISIS before the deadly incident.

By: Associated Press, CBS News

-

The investigation into the truck attack on New Orleans' Bourbon Street continued Thursday after a driver plowed into a crowd of New Year's Day revelers, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens more. The attacker posted videos declaring his support for ISIS shortly before the deadly rampage, the FBI said Thursday.

The driver of the truck, who was shot and killed by police fire moments after he drove into the crowd, was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas. He was in the U.S. military, including an 11-month deployment to Afghanistan, according to an Army spokesperson. He was discharged in 2015 and worked in real estate in recent years. His most recent address was in Houston.

The FBI initially said that 15 people, excluding the driver, died in the attack. The number was revised by the New Orleans coroner's office on Thursday to say that the figure included the attacker.

Investigators are continuing to search for a motive. Officials repeatedly said on Wednesday and Thursday that they thought Jabbar may have had help with the attack, but a U.S. official with the investigation told CBS News late Thursday morning that the FBI now believes there were accomplices.

"At this point, currently, and this is another fact I want to be clear on, we do not assess at this point that anyone else is involved in this attack except Shamsud-Din Jabbar," deputy assistant director of the FBI's counterintelligence division Christopher Raia said in a news conference on Thursday.

Jabbar had rented a Ford electric pickup truck from the peer-to-peer rental app Turo. Raia said Jabbar picked up the car in Houston on Dec. 30, 2024, and drove to New Orleans on Dec. 31. Raia said the attacker had posted five videos while driving between the two cities. President Biden referenced the videos in televised remarks Wednesday evening. In the videos, the man proclaimed his support for ISIS and said he had joined the terror organization before this summer, Raia said. Jabbar had first planned to harm family and friends, Raia said.

Early Wednesday morning, just hours after New Orleans had rung in 2025, authorities say Jabbar drove onto the sidewalk of Bourbon Street, swerving around barriers, to drive into a crowd of revelers. He then got out of the car and began firing at police officers. He died after exchanging gunfire with three responding officers, the FBI said. The New Orleans Police Department said he was struck by police fire and declared dead at the scene.

Image Provided By: Google Maps/CBS News

There have been many conflicting reports of improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, found at the scene and in the French Quarter. Raia said that two devices were found in the French Quarter. Both devices were active and were found in coolers near intersections in the area. Both were "rendered safe" where they were found, Raia said. Surveillance footage showed Jabbar placing the devices where they were found, Raia said.

Raia said that investigators found two other items of interest that were determined not to be IEDs. He said there have been reports of other devices, but said those reports are misinformation or were for non-functioning devices.

"We do not believe the public is in any danger around any of these locations," Raia said.

A long gun with a suppressive device acting as a silencer was also found in the vehicle, law enforcement sources said, and the man was wearing body armor. A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told CBS News that a handgun was also found at the scene, and investigators are looking into whether Jabbar illegally acquired the weapons.

Investigators have recovered three phones and two laptops, Raia said. Those devices are being reviewed, he said. Evidence technicians will also continue to go over the truck, Raia said.