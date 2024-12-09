Navy Coach Looks Ahead To Bowl Game Against Sooners: 'Couldn't Ask For A Better Selection And Opponent'

Kickoff for the Armed Forces Bowl between OU and Navy is set for 11 am on December 27th in Ft. Worth.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Oklahoma Sooners learned their bowl destination on Sunday. The Sooners will take on Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 27th. Kickoff is set for 11 am on the campus of TCU. This will be just the second time in OU's storied history that it will face Navy. The Midshipmen shut out the Sooners 10-0 in Norman in 1965.

The Midshipmen are led by Oklahoma native Brian Newberry. The Moore native played quarterback and safety at Westmoore High School from 1988 through 1992. After going to an OU home game in 1985, Newberry knew he wanted to play college football.

Newberry's 25-year coaching career has taken him all over the country. He has spent the past 5 years in Annapolis as defensive coordinator and head coach. Despite all that time away from the Sooner State, he tries to keep up with OU as much as possible.

As Newberry and the Midshipmen focus on Army this week before turning their attention to the Sooners and the Armed Forces Bowl, he says he has great respect for OU head coach Brent Venables.