Tulsa Police Spread Holiday Cheer With Random Acts Of Kindness

Tulsa Police are going door to door and helping out families this holiday season with random acts of kindness.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police officers are going door to door this week to five back to families who may need a little help this holiday season.

The Tulsa Police Foundation is teaming up with the department for a week of random acts of kindness.

Officers are handing out meal kits, toys and some essential items to help those families.

"That starts the bond process from police officers and the community. It just strengthens that bond and partnership we have," said Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks with TPD.

The program runs through Friday and officers will be picking up and delivering items three times a day.



