Heisman Trophy Finalists 2024: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel, Cam Ward Invited To New York

One will be crowned as the 79th Heisman Trophy winner at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday

By: CBS Sports

The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday, and the list features some of the best and brightest players from what was a dramatic college football season. Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Miami's Cameron Ward head to New York, where one will be crowned as the 79th Heisman Trophy winner at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday.

Related: First 12-Team College Football Playoff Set, Oregon Seeded As No. 1 As SMU Edges Alabama For Last Spot

Colorado two-way sensation Hunter and Boise State star running back Jeanty are considered the overwhelming favorites to win the award -- and have been over the course of the last few weeks -- after historic seasons for their respective teams. Either Hunter or Jeanty winning the most coveted individual award in college football would buck some recent trends. Jeanty would become the first running back to win the award since Derrick Henry in 2015, while Hunter is aiming to become the first full-time defender since Charles Woodson (1998) to win.





Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Hunter is the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (-2500) and heads to New York after putting up perhaps the most successful all-purpose season since Jim Thorpe. The Colorado star played full time at both wide receiver and cornerback, and he finished top five nationally in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, passes defended and No. 1 in PFF coverage grade. Hunter cleared 90 catches, 1,000 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions and is a finalist for several other postseason awards on both offense and defense.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty held +50000 Heisman odds heading into the season as a Group of Five running back, but he managed to burst his way onto the national stage thanks to a truly historic season. The junior from Frisco, Texas, has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns and is on track to break Barry Sanders' all-time rushing record. More importantly, his efforts helped Boise State earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. He posted six 200-yard rushing games and clears every other running back in the nation by more than 800 yards.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty held +50000 Heisman odds heading into the season as a Group of Five running back, but he managed to burst his way onto the national stage thanks to a truly historic season. The junior from Frisco, Texas, has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns and is on track to break Barry Sanders' all-time rushing record. More importantly, his efforts helped Boise State earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. He posted six 200-yard rushing games and clears every other running back in the nation by more than 800 yards.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty held +50000 Heisman odds heading into the season as a Group of Five running back, but he managed to burst his way onto the national stage thanks to a truly historic season. The junior from Frisco, Texas, has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns and is on track to break Barry Sanders' all-time rushing record. More importantly, his efforts helped Boise State earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. He posted six 200-yard rushing games and clears every other running back in the nation by more than 800 yards.



